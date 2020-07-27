Governor Beshear announces ‘additional steps’ coming Monday to combat COVID-19 surge

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear announced in a Sunday afternoon meeting that ‘additional steps’ would be coming Monday to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Following a meeting with Dr. Deborah Birx, White House Coronavirus Task Force Response Coordinator, and multiple community and health leaders, Beshear addressed reporters outside the governor’s mansion in Frankfort talking about the recent surge of cases in the state.

Dr. Birx said it was important to try to control the pandemic in states like Kentucky and Indiana before cases get worse. This included suggestions of possibly closing bars and reducing the capacity of restaurants, which Beshear has hinted at in press conferences over the past week.

“I will not let us become an Alabama, a Florida or an Arizona. We’ve got to take proactive steps and that’s what we’re trying to do,” Beshear said.

Concerns were also brought up on recent trends with the virus, where Dr. Birx explained cases coming from younger patients and passing it on asymptomatically to older, higher-risk patients.

The governor as well as Dr. Birx continued to urge residents to wear masks, social distance, and avoid large gatherings.

“While we’ve gone from probably a low percentage of people wearing (masks), to a high percentage, we need to do better,” Beshear said. “And we need to make sure people are wearing them in circumstances where we kind of let our guard down.”