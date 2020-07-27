Knox Co. Sheriff’s Office sued after man tied up during arrest dies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A wrongful death lawsuit filed against the Knox County Sheriff’s Office is demanding $4 million in damages after a man died during an arrest.

The lawsuit filed on July 24, 2020, accuses deputies of contributing to the death of Johnathan Binkley during his arrest by using excessive force and failing to address apparent medical distress.

Photos show Binkley was hog-tied during the arrest on July 27, 2019. The lawsuit alleges a deputy pressed his knee into Binkley’s back, making it difficult for him to breathe. Binkley allegedly had difficulty giving his name and date of birth due to being unable to breathe.

According to the lawsuit, Binkley allegedly began to roll from side to side and ask for help due to being unable to breathe, then one or more deputies proceeded to tighten his restraints as multiple deputies and deputies in training watched.

After being in the hog-tied position for approximately four minutes, the lawsuit stated Binkley became unresponsive and could not be roused by deputies by clapping in his face or performing a “sternum rub.”

Deputies then reportedly administered Narcan, a drug-overdose medication, while Binkley remained in the hog-tied position. Shortly after, deputies were reportedly unable to find a pulse and administered a second dose of Narcan and attempted CPR, according to the lawsuit.

Binkley was pronounced dead at approximately 11:05 p.m.

A portion of the lawsuit reads:

“Upon review of the deputies’ bodycam videotapes, it is clear that the KCSO Individual Defendants violated numerous nationally-accepted police standards and policies and used excessive force, failed to intervene, and failed to properly monitor Mr. Binkley. Despite these obvious and glaring constitutional violations and violation of nationally-accepted police standards, based on information and belief, Knox County and KCSO failed to discipline, reprimand, suspend, or terminate the KCSO Individual Defendants and found that all of their actions complied with the Knox County’s and the KCSO’s policies, practices and customs.”

The lawsuit also accuses the sheriff's department of failing to launch an internal investigation following an in-custody death.

According to the lawsuit, an official autopsy determined Binkley’s cause of death to be a drug overdose, but the lawsuit alleges deputies failed to take action that could have prevented the death.

The lawsuit demands up to $4 million in compensatory damages and a jury to hear the case.

WVLT News sent a records request to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office for more information.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.