Knox County parents sign petition to postpone start of school year

Parents say a petition was created in hopes to postpone Knox County Schools in-person learning option until Labor Day.
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An online petition has been circulating, calling for a delayed start for the in-person option for the upcoming school year.

Parents who signed the petition told WVLT News postponing the first day of classes until after Labor Day would better monitor the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

“For me one child death, one teacher death is not acceptable. I mean you can’t say, ‘oh the risk is really low, it’s this percent. Because to the family that loses that person they aren’t a statistic they aren’t a number,” said parent Gwendolyn Mulholland.

After learning of the confirmed case at Alcoa Middle School, parent Melissa Cox said she agrees.

“We have to figure something out. I know in Alcoa they were on day three and they were doing a staggered start in addition that they have a smaller population of children,” Cox said.

Speaking as a former teacher and parent, Dominique Oakley said she hopes the petition will catch the eye of the Knox County School Board and Health Department.

“It’s not just our lives at stake here it’s every kid, and every parent and every teacher because they are all going into a building and sharing space,” Oakley said.

As of Sunday evening, the petition had reached more than 2,300 signatures out of its 2,500 goal.

WVLT News reached out to Knox County Schools regarding the petition, but have not heard back.

