Knoxville Brewfest canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Knoxville Brewfest has canceled its event this weekend due to COVID-19 concerns.

The event was originally scheduled for the first weekend of August 1 after postponing from its original June 20 date scheduled at World’s Fair Park.

“The high bar that we set for the Brewfest experience simply can not be met in a large-format event without compromising our commitment to health and safety,” said the festival in an announcement on Facebook Monday.

The festival said it hopes to announce smaller events this year that follows CDC recommendations.

