Knoxville man accused of firing nearly 20 shots at KPD officer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville police said a 20-year-old man was arrested after reportedly shooting at officers.

Police said they observed James M. Ketner fire multiple shots in the Cumberland Avenue area before he got into the driver’s side of a white Nissan Sentra and fled the scene around 2:15 a.m. Saturday.

According to reports, officers attempted to stop the vehicle on Alcoa Highway. The suspect then reportedly fired on round towards a KPD officer’s unmarked vehicle and exit onto Cherokee Trail.

KPD officers located the suspect on Fern Street around 3:45 a.m. Police said they followed the suspect for several blocks in an effort to verify the vehicle. The suspect reportedly stopped in the middle of the road and fired nearly 20 shots at an officer’s vehicle and fled the scene.

Officials said the officer was not injured during the shooting and the vehicle was not damaged.

On Sunday night, Ketner turned himself in and was booked into the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility. He is charged with attempted second-degree murder and aggravated bond.

Ketner has since been released on a $70,000 bond.

