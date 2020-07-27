Knoxville Police Department recognizes six officers, one employee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Knoxville Police Department announced its January 2020 commendation recipients Monday.

According to KPD, six officers were chosen by the Commendations and Awards Committee to receive the January Officer of the Month Award and one employee received the January Civilian of the Month Award.

Officers Jason Lay and Brian Mason received the award after a follow up call on Jan. 17 that led to a sizable interdiction of dangerous drugs.

Officer Brooks was also selected to receive the award for a follow up investigation on Jan. 28 that led to an arrest of a violent suspect.

KPD said Officers J.D. Hopkins, Austin McCoy and Luis Vazquez were awarded for their observation skills, perseverance and teamwork that led to an apprehension of a violent suspect.

Along with the officers, Internet Crimes Against Children Forensic Examiner Shannon Morris was awarded as Civilian of the Month for her success in locating suspects who distribute, possess, produce and receive child sex abuse material.

