Man buys Chevy truck, sells it back to prior owner’s grandson decades later

(WVLT/CBS19) - When he was in his early 20s, a Minnesota man bought a 1957 Chevy for $75. Forty-four years later, he sold that same truck to the grandson of the man he bought it from for the exact same price.

CBS 19 reports that last week Bob Sportal handed over the key of his Chevy pickup to its new owner, Tom Leenstra, the grandson of John VanDerVeen.

“It’s served its purpose for me and it’s time for somebody else to get some enjoyment out of it,” he said. He drove the truck for nearly 40 years, including on his retirement day in 2015. He drove it to and from his job at a grain elevator in Prinsburg.

For years, Leenstra had been pestering Sportal to sell him the truck.

While the truck has taken on antique value since it was purchased for $75, Sportal decided to sell it for what he paid for it.

“It’s what I paid for it, so that’s what I’m going to sell if for,” Bob said. “It’s going in the family, so that’s the most important thing.”

