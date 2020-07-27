Man shot on I-24 after carjacking, kidnapping in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) -Investigators say a man was found shot on the side of I-24 after a carjacking and kidnapping in Murfreesboro, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.

According to the Murfreesboro Police Department, the incident began around midnight in Rutherford County, when a 19-year-old victim was carjacked and kidnapped on Amber Glen Drive.

Police say the victim was later found shot on the side of I-24 near mile marker 75 as two suspects kept going in the stolen pick-up before crashing on Hamilton Church Road in Antioch.

MPD said the two men bailed from the truck. One was caught at a Thorton’s gas station, where police say he locked himself in the bathroom before surrendering to officers.

The second suspect has not been located and the condition of the victim was not known.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WTVF. All rights reserved.