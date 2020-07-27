Murder investigation underway in Rutherford County

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) -- The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said it’s investigating a murder at a home on Asbury Lane.

The sheriff’s office said 45-year-old Erick Bixler was found dead at his home late Sunday. Deputies responded to the home at 11:30 p.m. and found his body. Officials said it appeared he was targeted.

Lt. Todd Sparks said, “We don’t feel like this was a random situation.”

Investigators said the incident doesn’t appear to be connected to anyone else in the neighborhood and the investigation is ongoing.

The sheriff’s office said the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the case, and forensic scientists and detectives were at the scene Monday.

