NASA captures clear image of summertime on Saturn

Hubble Space Telescope, taken on July 4, 2020, when the opulent giant world was 839 million miles from Earth.
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(CNN) -NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope has captured a clear image showing summertime on Saturn.

According to a statement from NASA released Thursday, Hubble captured the image on July 4, when the giant planet was 839 million miles from Earth.

The image shows what summertime is like in Saturn’s northern hemisphere, which is pointed toward Earth and a reddish haze can be seen over the area.

Scientists say the haze may be the result of heating due to increased sunlight, which could affect circulation or the ice content of the atmosphere. Another possibility scientists say is that more sunlight leads to changes in how much photo-chemical haze is produced.

“It’s amazing that even over a few years, we’re seeing seasonal changes on Saturn.” said lead investigator Amy Simon of NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center.

