Oak Ridge family returns from vacation to find home ‘total loss’ after fire

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Oak Ridge Fire Department said a house was destroyed after an early morning fire Monday.

Fire crews responded to a reported fire at a home on the 100 block of East Pasadena Road around 3:16 a.m. Officials said fire crews found the home 25 percent involved with fire coming through the roof and the back corner.

Three fire engines, a tower truck, a rescue truck, and Battalion Chief fought the fire for nearly 20 minutes before gaining control. The Oak Ridge Electric Department had to disconnect power to the home.

Fire crews were on the scene for several hours to ensure the fire did not rekindle.

Officials said no one was home at the time of the fire. The family reportedly returned home from their vacation nearly 15 minutes after the fire department arrived.

Red Cross was called in to assist the family of 7.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

