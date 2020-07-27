Ole Miss linebacker arrested for sexual battery

JACKSON, Miss. (WVLT/WMC) -- A football player for Ole Miss was arrested Friday in Oxford, Mississippi.

WMC reported that Samuel Williams, 21, was arrested on a warrant for sexual battery. Police have declined to issue any further information about the case. ESPN reported that Williams was suspended from the team indefinitely.

Williams was issued a $25,000 bond.

