Pigeon Forge approves new transit center

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) -- The Pigeon Forge Commission approved construction for a new transit center Monday evening.

Commissioners met at 5:30 p.m. Monday to discuss plans for a new mass transit center.

Under the new plan, the center is expected to be completed in 2021.

The new building will be at Patriot Park.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.