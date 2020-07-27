Portland police: Rifle magazines, Molotov cocktails found near protest

PORTLAND, Ore (AP) — Police in Portland, Oregon, say a bag containing loaded rifle magazines and Molotov cocktails was found late Sunday at a park near where protests have erupted for two months following the death of George Floyd.

A shooting had been reported at the same park hours earlier. Two people were arrested and a person believed to be the gunshot victim had non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said it wasn’t clear if either incident was connected to the demonstrations. Protesters again crowded the federal courthouse early Monday, shooting fireworks and banging on the fence surrounding the building. Federal agents deployed tear gas, and declared an “unlawful assembly” and worked to clear the crowd.

