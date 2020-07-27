Red Lobster employee saves rare blue lobster, sends it to Ohio zoo

AKRON, Ohio. (CNN) - A Red Lobster employee discovered a rare blue lobster in a delivery and sent it to an Ohio zoo for conservation instead of consumption.

According to the Akron Zoo, about 1 of every 2 million lobsters is blue due to a genetic anomaly.

Red Lobster staff named the blue lobster Clawde after the restaurant’s mascot and contacted the Monterey Bay Aquarium, which then reached out to the zoo.

“Our animal care staff was able to quickly spring into action and prepare a new home for him,” the zoo said on Facebook.

The zoo said Clawde is housed in their Komodo Kingdom building, which is currently closed to the public because of the pandemic.

