Regal announces reopening date

Regal Cinemas announced a reopening date for its theaters.
(CNN)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Regal Cinemas has announced a new reopening date for its theaters.

Hours after Cineworld Group, Regal’s parent company, announced its previous July 31 reopening date would be pushed back, news about a future date was revealed.

A press release said the new opening date is set for August 21.

“Welcoming theatergoers back to our cinemas will be a celebration for not only our team and our industry, but most importantly for the fans who have been anxiously awaiting the year’s upcoming releases,” said Mooky Greidinger, CEO of Cineworld. “With the health and safety of our staff, customers and communities as our top priority, we are happy to invite audiences to return to the timeless theatrical experience that we have all dearly missed.”

The cinema chain said it would enforce health and safety measures as set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Regal, based in Knoxville, isn’t the only theater chain to delay opening. AMC Theatres announced it would delay its opening until August, as well.

