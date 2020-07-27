Regal Cinemas puts reopening plans on hold

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cineworld Group, the owner of Knoxville based Regal Cinemas, announced the opening of theaters will be delayed.

Regal Cinemas was set to reopen on July 31. The company has now pushed back the reopening date indefinitely.

The company said it plans to make an announcement with a new reopening plan soon.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.