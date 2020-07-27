Scattered pop-ups today, soggy pattern ahead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The heat and humidity continue for now, with scattered storms developing. We have increasing rain chances this week, with some more persistent rain leading to a risk for flooding before the end of the week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning comes with patchy fog and a stray shower is possible. The morning starts out around 70 degrees.

We have another hot, humid day with scattered pop-up storms. Highs are in the low 90s in the lower elevations, with mid to upper 80s outlining the valley. Today’s coverage is 40% of our area seeing rain and storms. Some slow-moving downpours are possible again, so isolated runoff issues are possible.

Tonight will be partly cloudy, with patchy fog and a stray shower. The low will be in the low 70s by Tuesday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

This week becomes soggy, and with some already saturated from recent storms, flooding is a risk as the week rolls on. Be careful, and remember, never drive through high water!

Tuesday comes with a little better coverage of our area in rain and storms. We’ll jump to a 60% coverage of our area Tuesday afternoon to evening. The high will be around 89 degrees, but feeling like the mid 90s.

Wednesday comes with scattered rain and storms again, but with some getting “excessive rainfall” all it takes is a few good downpours to make the ground saturated in spots.

Then Thursday to Friday, it’s rainy at times. That’s why the risk for localized flooding is greater through the end of the week. Temperatures will be knocked back to the low 80s to end the week.

Download the WVLT Weather App Apple Users Android Users

Your Forecast From WVLT (WVLT)

Monday to Monday (WVLT)

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.