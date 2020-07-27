Scattered showers this afternoon, sun, heat and humidity are with us

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Showers and storms will move through in the next few hours, tapering off near sunset.

WHAT TO EXPECT

As storms develop this afternoon, some of these storms will produce brief heavy rainfall, windy conditions at times and small hail can’t be ruled out. Some localized flooding is possible.

The 80s will be returning in the 7 days ahead. (WVLT)

Overall tonight we’ll see skies stay mostly cloudy with patches of fog. Warm and muggy as we are near 70 degrees for the start of Tuesday.

Tuesday, we’ll have more widespread rainfall in the afternoon. While we’ll have rain chances through the day, showers and thunderstorms will be popping between 2 P.M. and 8 P.M. In the afternoon Tuesday we’ll have temperatures near 90 and partly sunny skies. It’s going to feel more like 96 with the humidity we have around. Some storms have the potential to be on the strong to severe side.

It's going to be a great lake day temperature wise, but we'll dodge a few showers and storms in the afternoon. (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday will bring another round of showers and storms across the area throughout the day with partly sunny skies and temperatures back into the mid 80s. Monday through Wednesday we should pick up between three quarters to an inch of rain.

Leading into the weekend we’ll have more rain and storms Thursday and Friday and staying in the mid 89s. We’re looking for another inch of rain to fall between Thursday and Friday. Some runoff issues could develop after this week of rainfall.

Good chances for rain this week should help our gardens and yards. (WVLT)

For the weekend, we’ll have more isolated showers both Saturday and Sunday and afternoon highs should be in the upper 80s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be with us for much of the week. (WVLT)

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.