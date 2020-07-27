Search for suspect continues after victim hospitalized following hit-and-run crash

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT/WJHL) - Officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol said a victim was airlifted to a hospital after a hit-and-run crash.

THP officials are now on the search for the suspect in the crash. The suspect is reportedly driving a blue, older model SUV with front-end damage on the right side.

According to reports, the victim, 62-year-old Perry Cannon, was riding a bicycle.

Cannon was airlifted to Johnson City Medical Center.

Lieutenant Rick Garrison with THP told WJHL that “it’s a very serious situation.”

Authorities encourage anyone with information on the crash or vehicle to call 1-800-737-2682 ext. 5515.

