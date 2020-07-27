Second Harvest Food Bank recieves $20k grant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee was awarded a $20,000 grant from the United Fund of Cumberland County.

The grant will be used to support food for kids, food rescue, food sourcing, rural route and mobile pantry programs in Cumberland County.

Second Harvest said with the addition of the grant it plans to distribute 600,000 pounds of nutritious food in Cumberland County.

“Grants significantly help Second Harvest fund programs and projects to feed the hungry in East Tennessee,” said Elaine Streno, Executive Director. “Thanks to this funding, Second Harvest plans to increase its distribution to Cumberland County, and we are so grateful to the United Fund for its support.”

