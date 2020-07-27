Advertisement

Senate unveils details on COVID-19 relief bill

The Senate is set to unveil details on a second COVID-19 relief bill, including another round of $1,200 payments to Americans.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is using a GOP virus aid proposal as a starting point in negotiations with Democrats.
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(WVLT/CBS) - The Senate is set to unveil details on a second COVID-19 relief bill, including another round of $1,200 payments to Americans.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the bill is called the HEALS Act, for health, economic assistance, liability protection and schools and is a ”tailored and targeted draft that will cut right to the heart of the three distinct crises facing our country”: children, jobs and healthcare.

"We have one foot in the pandemic and one foot in the recovery," McConnell said in remarks on the Senate floor. "The American people need more help. They need it to be comprehensive and they need it to be carefully tailored to this crossroads."

CBS News reported the proposal is estimated to cost around $1 trillion and includes the direct payments, additional support for families with adult dependents, billions of dollars for schools and assistance to jobless Americans. However, the Senate rejected extending the extra $600 unemployment benefits that expire this weekend.

