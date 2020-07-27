Shelby County Schools going all virtual in August

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WVLT/WMC) -Shelby Co. Schools Superintendent Dr. Joris M. Ray announced all schools will open virtually on August 31 and remain virtual until further notice.

Ray said more than 80 percent of families who selected a fall learning option requested virtual learning.

SCS leaders said each student will get a digital device. Each school site will also prepare meals for students and multi-day meal packs will be available for families.

The school board said it is also identifying local childcare providers, who offer reduced or no-cost childcare options for essential working families.

“Returning to school in-person while coronavirus cases increase in our community puts the safety of our students and staff at a greater risk, a risk the District is not willing to take,” said Miska Clay Bibbs, School Board Chair.

