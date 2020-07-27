Advertisement

Soaky Mountain Waterpark offers special to essential workers, first responders

From August 3-8, any essential workers as defined by Gov. Lee’s Executive Order 22 will be able to get into the waterpark for only $29.99.
Soaky Mountain Waterpark
Soaky Mountain Waterpark(Wilderness Resorts and Waterparks)
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Soaky Mountain Waterpark announced upcoming promotions to say thank you to essential workers and first responders during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are grateful for those who are helping our country through this challenging time and want to recognize them for their hard work, dedication and effort,” said Dave Andrews, general manager of Soaky Mountain Waterpark.

From August 3-8, any essential workers as defined by Gov. Lee’s Executive Order 22 will be able to get into the waterpark for only $29.99 with a valid ID or paystub.

From August 10-13, active or retired military members, first responders and hospital workers with a valid ID or paystub will get in for $29.99. During the promotions, individuals can purchase up to 4 additional discounted tickets.

The waterpark will also be hosting a “Welcome Neighboring Counties” promotion July 27- July 31, where residents with a valid ID from Sevier, Knox, Blount, Jefferson or Cocke counties can visit the park for just $29.99.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Search for suspect continues after victim hospitalized following hit-and-run crash

Updated: 20 minutes ago
Officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol said a victim was airlifted to a hospital after a hit-and-run crash.

News

Big South Fork offers free camping to celebrate the National Park Service’s 104th birthday

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Big South Fork National Park announced it will celebrate the National Park Service’s 104th birthday on August 25.

News

Knox Co. Sheriff’s Office sued after man tied up during arrest dies

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Megan Sadler
A wrongful death lawsuit filed against the Knox County Sheriff’s Office is demanding $4 million in damages after a man died during an arrest.

News

Governor Beshear announces ‘additional steps’ coming Monday to combat COVID-19 surge

Updated: 54 minutes ago
“I will not let us become an Alabama, a Florida or an Arizona. We’ve got to take proactive steps and that’s what we’re trying to do,” Gov. Beshear said on Sunday.

Latest News

News

Regal Cinemas puts reopening plans on hold

Updated: 55 minutes ago
The company has now pushed back the reopening date indefinitly.

News

Germ-resistant phone case created in Tennessee used by health care workers

Updated: 1 hour ago
Many of the cases donated were sent to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

News

East Tennessee students organize 1st Congressional District Debate

Updated: 1 hour ago
Doug Justice, a rising senior, organized a bipartisan debate for candidates who seek to fill U.S. Representative Phil Roe's seat.

News

Knoxville man accused of firing nearly 20 shots at KPD officer

Updated: 1 hour ago
Knoxville police said a 20-year-old man was arrested after reportedly shooting at officers.

News

Wisconsin friends split $22 million Powerball jackpot after 1992 promise

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Two friends in Menomonie were finally able to make good on a promise that if either of them ever won the Powerball jackpot, they would split the winnings.

News

Oak Ridge family returns from vacation to find home ‘total loss’ after fire

Updated: 2 hours ago
The family reportedly returned home from their vacation nearly 15 minutes after the fire department arrived.