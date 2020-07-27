Soaky Mountain Waterpark offers special to essential workers, first responders

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Soaky Mountain Waterpark announced upcoming promotions to say thank you to essential workers and first responders during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are grateful for those who are helping our country through this challenging time and want to recognize them for their hard work, dedication and effort,” said Dave Andrews, general manager of Soaky Mountain Waterpark.

From August 3-8, any essential workers as defined by Gov. Lee’s Executive Order 22 will be able to get into the waterpark for only $29.99 with a valid ID or paystub.

From August 10-13, active or retired military members, first responders and hospital workers with a valid ID or paystub will get in for $29.99. During the promotions, individuals can purchase up to 4 additional discounted tickets.

The waterpark will also be hosting a “Welcome Neighboring Counties” promotion July 27- July 31, where residents with a valid ID from Sevier, Knox, Blount, Jefferson or Cocke counties can visit the park for just $29.99.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.