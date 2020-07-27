Tennessee AD Phillip Fulmer promotes masks to fight COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The University of Tennessee Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer promotes wearing a face mask to fight COVID-19.

On Monday, the City of Knoxville released a video on Fulmer’s 5 Core Action strategies to safely reach the goal of fighting the virus.

“Okay, team we’re gonna win this one,” says Fulmer in the video. “Just follow the game plan - you know what to do: Hold your position ‘til it’s your time to move. Don’t crowd your teammates, give everybody space to do their part. Let’s keep it clean! We don’t want any penalties. It’s so important to keep a good attitude and we will win.”

Watch the new video below:

#Knoxville Smiles Coach Phillip Fulmer Coach Phillip Fulmer is smiling behind his cloth face mask because he's got a winning strategy to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community. Take the 5 Core Actions and, together, we will safely reach the goal line. #KnoxvilleSmiles University of Tennessee, Knoxville Posted by City of Knoxville - Government on Monday, July 27, 2020

