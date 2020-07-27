Advertisement

Tennessee Dept. of Agriculture warns residents not to plant, handle unordered seeds in mail

According to TDOA officials, the seeds are being shipped from other countries.
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Agriculture issued a warning to Tennesseans about unordered seeds that may show up in their mail.

The Dept. of Agriculture said “rigorous testing and inspection to ensure they are not carrying any plant disease or pests and do not pose any threat to our environment and health.” TDOA partnered with the USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service to determine that should be done with the seeds.

Officials said anyone who receives seeds they did not order should seal them in two plastic sandwich bags and hold onto them until further guidance is given. TDOA said it’s important that residents don’t handle or plant the seeds.

Anyone who has received unordered seeds in the mail is asked to report it here.

