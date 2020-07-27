Tennessee deputy accused of spying on woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/WVLT) - A Memphis-area deputy was indicted on four charges after being accused of spying on a woman for sexual gratification earlier in 2020.

WMC reported that Shelby County deputy John Sturgeon, 50, was indicted July 15 on two counts of observation without consent and unlawful photographing in violation of privacy and tampering with evidence.

The indictment indicated the incident occurred between April 7 and April 10. WMC reported he was accused of “unlawfully and knowingly” observing and photographing a woman in a place “where there was a reasonable expectation of privacy” for “the purpose of sexual arousal or gratification.”

State law enforcement records indicate Sturgeon has been a full-time patrol officer with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office since October 2004. He was placed on administrative leave without pay April 10.

WMC reported he bonded out of jail and currently has an arraignment set for August 21.

