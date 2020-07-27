Tennessee has fewer than 300 ICU beds, hospital officials say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WMC) - As hospitalizations from COVID-19 rise in Tennessee, hospital officials say the ICU bed capacity in the state has lowered.

The latest data shows fewer than 300 ICU beds are available across the state. More than 400 beds were available in early July.

As of July 26, 4,292 people were hospitalized in Tennessee.

To find more information about the latest COVID-19 details and data in Tennessee, visit the Tennessee Department of Health website here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WMC. All rights reserved.