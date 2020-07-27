Advertisement

Tennessee State helps create coding hubs at other schools

Apple will add 10 more HBCU regional coding centers to be technology hubs for their campuses and communities.
Tennessee State University / (TSU)
Tennessee State University
Published: Jul. 27, 2020
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee State University has been working with other historically Black colleges and universities and with Apple to create new coding hubs in other communities.

Apple will add 10 more HBCU regional coding centers to be technology hubs for their campuses and communities, Tennessee State said in a news release. The university is the national hub for training and support to educators from the new hub schools.

“Coding and app development are a growing part of the global workforce, and we want to help make sure people of color, especially our students, are equipped with the knowledge and skills to be competitive, and successful,” Tennessee State President Glenda Glover said.

The 10 HBCUs that will become hubs to promote coding in their communities are Arkansas Baptist College, Central State University, Claflin University, Dillard University, Fisk University, Lawson State Community College, Morehouse College, Prairie View A&M University, Southern University at Shreveport and Tougaloo College.

