“This is uncharted waters:” Sevier County School Board approves reopening plan

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sevier County School Board approved a reopening plan during a meeting Monday evening. You can read the details on the reopening plan here.

The meeting followed a special-called workshop hours after Sevier County Schools Superintendent Jack Parton announced the school calendar originally released for the 2020-2021 school was being adjusted. August 11 through August 14 have been designated as training days for teachers. Students will start with staggered attendance either August 17 or August 18. Read more about that here.

During the workshop, Parton called the addition of those teacher training days “critical,” but added that staff was “confident” that they would only need those extra few days to prepare for the new year.

School officials said they received more than 1,900 responses from a survey they released that discussed COVID-19.

You can watch the school board workshop below.

Parton opened the school board meeting by saying he was proud of his staff and that, “This is uncharted waters.” You can watch it below.

Members of the Sevier County School System presented the county’s plan for reopening. Tony Ogle, Director of Student Services, showed the public “the road to reopening,” which adheres to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Ogle said they received nearly 2,000 responses to a survey on COVID-19 and schools, which led them to concentrate on remote learning.

Ogle said they developed a “continuous learning program” and protocol for in-person learning.

School officials said they had to look at:

- standards-based instruction

- attendance

- technology

- professional development

- communications

- implementations and monitoring

One of the first recommendations to the board was the changing start date and adding staggered days so teachers can attend additional training.

Ogle discussed differences that students will face upon returning to in-person learning, including mask-wearing.

“There are some places where it’s very difficult...where we’re just going to have to get closer than we should,” he said, adding that masks can help with that. Students will be provided with a cloth mask and lanyard at the beginning of the school year. He said students can lower their masks if there is at least six-feet between them and others.

“Those masks should be washed frequently,” he said. Ogle added that students would be asked to wear masks on buses, upon exit and entry, in hallways and in places when being six-feet apart is not possible. Teachers will be asked to do the same.

Speaking of school buses, Ogle said that, due to the limited number of buses and drivers, students and drivers will be asked to wear masks while on buses. They will also be rethinking the routes bus drivers take so they can reduce the number of students on buses. Where possible, students will be asked to sit alone when possible, unless they live together.

Students will be screened before classes, but parents are asked to screen them before leaving home. Ogle said that field trips are off until further notice, but students will be able to engage in recess.

School officials said that teachers and staff have developed a syllabus that will allow teachers to adjust on the go and will reach students in-class and virtually.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.