Two men found unconcious in Knox County due to fumes at worksite

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Rescue crews alongside Rural Metro Fire responded to reports of two n unconscious men on the 5300 block of Hickory Hollow road Monday afternoon.

When crews arrived they found one man unresponsive and “overcome by fumes of the material they were applying.” Officials said the man was still breathing and two other workers were trying to assist him.

The man was assisted to fresh air while crews removed the second worker from the worksite. He was transported to a local hospital with what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to KFD.

Officials with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) are investigating the incident.

KFD officials said there was no damage to the home that was being worked on and no threat of injury to the residents.

