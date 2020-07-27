Advertisement

VFL Chavis Smith shares battle with COVID-19

(KMVT)
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A former University of Tennessee football player urged everyone to wear masks after sharing his battle with COVID-19.

Chavis Smith is back home after being hospitalized for three days. Smith took to Facebook to share his battle with the virus.

“So you don’t want wear a mask?? Well let me be the first to say it’s no joke,” Smith said in a post on Facebook. “This virus no joke.”

Smith said he tried to deal with the symptoms on his own for nearly a week before he was hospitalized.

During his hospital stay, Smith said he had to be given oxygen to help him breathe.

“At one point I thought I was about to die. My breathing was out of control,” Smith said. “Imagine someone choking the life out you with no help.”

Smith said thinking about his family and kids helped give him the energy to pull through.

“But after setting there realizing how important life is will make you look at life differently,” Smith said.

Smith has returned home from the hospital and said he’s feeling better now. He is now in quarantine.

“So the next time you decide a mask isn’t for you. Think about your loved ones. Don’t wear for you. But wear for them,” Smith said. “Life is too short.”

Posted by Chavis Smith on Sunday, July 26, 2020

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

