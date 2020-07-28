Advertisement

AAA: Driving drowsy as dangerous as driving drunk

By Kiernan Brisson
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - AAA says driving while drowsy can be just as dangerous as driving drunk.

The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety says six to ten percent of all reported crashes across the U.S. involved drowsy driving. It also surveyed 228 million drivers this past year and says 4.6 million admit to regularly driving when they're so tired they have a hard time keeping their eyes open.

The organization says the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day is the deadliest for teens on the road when it comes to crashes and that one out of four teens surveyed say they drive when drowsy.

Vermont State Police respond to deadly crashes over the weekend

"We estimate that at least 5,500 lives are usually cut short every year, quite possibly many more, because somebody gets behind the wheel when they're too sleep-deprived or to fatigued to drive safe," said AAA's Brian Tefft.

AAA asks drivers to keep themselves and others safe by getting at least seven hours of sleep every night and to not get behind the wheel if you’re exhausted.

