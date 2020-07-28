Amazon announces low-cost face shields for front-line workers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Amazon announced face shields will now be sold at a lower cost to frontline healthcare workers.

The masks were built by members of Prime Air’s mechanical design and hardware teams.

“Because of the design innovations and capabilities of our supply chain, we are confident we will be able to list them at a significantly lower price than all other reusable face shields currently available for frontline workers,” said Brad Porter, vice president of Amazon Robotics.

Amazon said the shields cost one-third of the price of face shields currently on the market. The shields are available at amazon.com and priced at $66.25 for a box of 25.

The sale of the shields is currently limited to frontline workers, but the company said it intends to open sales to the public in the future.

Amazon announced it will donate 200,000 face shields over the course of the year to healthcare workers.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.