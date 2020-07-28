Advertisement

Area high school football teams continue preseason preparations

Players press on in hopes of a 2020 season.
Jul. 27, 2020
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The fight against COVID-19 is definitely real for those on the front lines, such as nurses and doctors like the mom of South-Doyle senior David Hull, who gets to hear about the fight first hand.

Hull told WVLT Sports and Varsity All Access, “My mother’s actually an emergency physician so she’s had to stress a lot of safety around our household, and every time she comes home, she has to clean all her clothes and de-mask and everything, and I want the safety of my brothers to be as safe as my household.”

While they’re putting safety first, Hull’s teammates and fellow seniors across the region are anxious about what lies ahead. Is this season their final chance to shine on the prep gridiron? Well, the players are pretty much unified in their response.

Kalib Fortner of Central High says, “If you’d have told me this was gonna happen my senior year, I wouldn’t have believed you. The fact that it’s real and happening is heartbreaking, and we really hope we can get out there for our senior season and play with our brothers one more time and those guys we played with in youth league.”

Trey Nesbitt of Farragut adds, ”It would be everything, literally everything. Last year was my first year and for me not to have another season and play a sport that I fell in love with it would be kind of heartbreaking.”

TSSAA Director Bernard Childress says his group and Governor Lee’s office have been working together and are on the same page about what needs to happen to make high school sports a reality this fall.

