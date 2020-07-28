‘Armed and dangerous’ Kingsport shooting suspects arrested
Two suspects in a Kingsport shooting were arrested Tuesday after turning themselves in.
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
According to WJHL, Dakota Shelton and an unnamed juvenile were suspects in a shooting that happened a week earlier at Miller Village Apartments.
One of the victims, a 22-year-old male, was reportedly “pistol-whipped” and another victim, a 32-year-old male, suffered a gunshot wound.
Both victims were treated and released from the hospital.
