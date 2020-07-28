CDC says reopening schools may ‘increase transmission risk’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a report highlighting the importance of reopening schools in the fall last week.

A separate set of guidelines issued for K-12 school officials, however, discusses being more cautious, CBS affiliate WTVF’s Phill Williams reported.

“It is important to consider community transmission risk as schools reopen,” the CDC guidelines state.

According to the guidelines, computer simulations from Europe suggest school reopenings could further increase transmission risk in communities where numbers are already high.

The CDC said school closure is an “important consideration” in communities where transmission levels can not be decreased. Officials also noted virtual learning should be in place in the event of a school closure.

CDC officials said schools that reopen should commit to issuing notifications when there are COVID-19 cases in the school.

Dr. Amy Gordon Bono, an internal medicine specialist who has a master’s in public health, told WTVF, “Currently with the number of new cases that we’re seeing in our state, we really should be concerned about reopening our schools.”

Bono referenced how Alcoa City Schools, one of the first school districts to reopen, already has one confirmed COVID-19 case.

According to Bono, the World Health Organization suggests positivity rates should be knocked down to five percent or less before reopening. Tennessee currently has a positivity rate near 10 percent.

The American Academy of Pediatrics issued a statement clarifying, while they do support schools reopening in the fall, that does not mean they " recommend that all schools open five days a week from the start of the school year.”

There have been 8,214 confirmed COVID-19 cases in children in Tennessee.

