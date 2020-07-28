Advertisement

Child hospitalized after Nashville shooting

A child was injured in a Nashville shooting Monday night, according to a report from WTVF.
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 11:16 AM EDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A child was injured in a Nashville shooting Monday night, according to a report from WTVF.

Metro Nashville Police responded to the shooting in the Napier Area near Fain Street.

Police said the child’s injuries were serious but not life-threatening. The child was taken to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt for treatment.

An investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

