Child hospitalized after Nashville shooting
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A child was injured in a Nashville shooting Monday night, according to a report from WTVF.
Metro Nashville Police responded to the shooting in the Napier Area near Fain Street.
Police said the child’s injuries were serious but not life-threatening. The child was taken to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt for treatment.
An investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.
