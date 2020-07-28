Children’s annual immunizations down by 40 percent, Tennessee health officials say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee officials encouraged families in Tennessee to get their children’s annual immunizations as they return to schools.

Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey told media during a COVID-19 briefing Tuesday that childhood immunizations were down by 43 percent in April 2020 compared to April 2019.

She called the drop “concerning” and said, “that means that half of the kids that should’ve gotten shots, haven’t gotten them.”

Gov. Lee holds briefing Governor Lee is expected to release guidelines for returning to school amid the pandemic. Posted by WVLT on Tuesday, July 28, 2020

She said part of the drop was attributed to “decreased movement,” but worried that people were avoiding doctors’ offices and health departments due to COVID-19.

“I want to reassure you, it’s safe to go to the doctor or the health department. Get your routine immunizations. Get your back-to-school physical, and make sure you’re taking care of” childhood well-being considerations.

You can learn more about immunizations in Tennessee here.

