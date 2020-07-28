City of Maryville government announces first case of COVID-19

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The City of Maryville announced Tuesday that one of its staff members has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the city, the employee has not been working since Wednesday, July 22 and received a positive result Tuesday, July 28.

Those in contact with the employee have been notified and sent for testing and guidelines for direct exposure.

As of Tuesday, the Blount County Health Department reported 434 active COVID-19 cases and a total of 850 cases.

