Contact sports can resume under Lee’s executive order

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Governor Bill Lee announced he would be issuing a new executive order during a COVID-19 briefing Tuesday.

Under Executive Order 55, contact sports will be allowed to resume if they follow TSSAA requirements.

According to a release, non-TSSAA schools must follow equivalent guidelines. Non-school-sponsored athletics are asked to follow Tennessee Pledge guidelines, which can be found here. Lee said an update to those guidelines would be coming soon.

