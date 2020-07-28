Advertisement

Cotton Eyed Joe hosting event for first responders, essential workers

The Cotton Eyed Joe announced it is a hosting an event Friday July 25 to celebrate first responders and essential workers.
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 3:47 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Cotton Eyed Joe announced it is a hosting an event Friday July 25 to celebrate first responders and essential workers.

“We are so thankful for our local first responders and essential workers,” said Cotton Eyed Joe owner Chuck Ward. “They have worked tirelessly to keep people healthy and safe, and we want to extend our gratitude by hosting a celebration in their honor.”

According to a release, first responders and essential workers will have free entry along with free pitchers of beer and a free barbecue meal. The club will also giveaway a weekend get-a-way at Hidden Mountain Resort along with cash prizes.

“This is the least we can do to thank our local heroes for all their hard work,” said Ward.

The event is open to the pubic and normal cover charge and drink prices will still be in place for those who are not first responders or essential workers.

