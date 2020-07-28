COVID-19 cases “inevitable” in Tennessee schools

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee officials told media Tuesday that schools could expect to experience COVID-19 cases in schools.

Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey told media during a briefing Tuesday, July 28, they would be offering guidance for the “inevitable” cases that would occur in schools. She added it would be unlikely for an entire district to shut down if cases occurred at just one school.

“There will be cases in schools,” she said. “What we’re trying to do is make sure we have a detailed plan so that, when we respond, we can have mitigation of the spread as well as minimize the disruption that it might cause.”

Gov. Lee holds briefing Governor Lee is expected to release guidelines for returning to school amid the pandemic. Posted by WVLT on Tuesday, July 28, 2020

Piercey also told media that the state didn’t plan to publish cases by individual schools, but added that she expected school officials would inform parents and families.

