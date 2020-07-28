Crash closes lanes of I-75S in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A crash closed all lanes of Interstate 75 southbound at Merchants Drive Monday night.

The Knoxville Police Department said on Twitter that all the lanes were closed and would reopen at 12:30 a.m.

Police said traffic was being diverted to Merchants Drive, but asked drivers to use a detour.

KPD Traffic Alert: All lanes of I-75S at Merchants Drive is closed for a crash. All traffic is being diverted to Merchants. Estimated reopen time is 12:30am. Please use a detour. pic.twitter.com/YiDqToz1bi — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) July 28, 2020

