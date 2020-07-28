Crash closes lanes of I-75S in Knoxville
A crash closed all lanes of Interstate 75 southbound at Merchants Drive Monday night.
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Knoxville Police Department said on Twitter that all the lanes were closed and would reopen at 12:30 a.m.
Police said traffic was being diverted to Merchants Drive, but asked drivers to use a detour.
