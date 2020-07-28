Advertisement

Crash closes lanes of I-75S in Knoxville

A crash closed all lanes of Interstate 75 southbound at Merchants Drive Monday night.
KPD tweets a picture of a crash on I-75S.
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 9:52 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A crash closed all lanes of Interstate 75 southbound at Merchants Drive Monday night.

The Knoxville Police Department said on Twitter that all the lanes were closed and would reopen at 12:30 a.m.

Police said traffic was being diverted to Merchants Drive, but asked drivers to use a detour.

