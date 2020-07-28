Advertisement

ETSU issues mask mandate

East Tennessee State University has issued a mask mandate for students, staff and visitors.
(WVLT)
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT/WJHL) - East Tennessee State University has issued a mask mandate for students, staff and visitors.

Officials said in a press release Tuesday that the mandate was effective immediately.

“The policy is effective immediately and requires that face coverings be worn in classrooms and other public spaces as well as in outdoor areas where a physical distance of six feet cannot be maintained between persons.”

CBS affiliate WJHL reported the proposal was approved by ETSU President Dr. Brian Noland and will be in effect until further notice.

Tennessee surpassed 99,000 COVID-19 cases as of July 28.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Budweiser launching first-ever alcohol free beer

Updated: moments ago
Budweiser announced Tuesday it is launching its first-ever alcohol-free, 50-calorie beer.

News

New Knoxville businesses delay opening due to COVID-19

Updated: 6 minutes ago
Several new Knoxville businesses requested extensions from the Knoxville Beer Board to prepare for opening at a Tuesday night meeting.

News

“You never know when your last breath will be” Former Vols football player asks people to wear masks

Updated: 6 minutes ago

News

President Trump designates Nashville’s Hermitage Hotel as National Historic Landmark

Updated: 23 minutes ago
President Trump has designated Nashville’s Hermitage Hotel as a National Historic Landmark.

News

State saw nearly 30 percent drop in child abuse reports

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Tennessee officials said they saw a nearly 30 percent drop in reports of suspected child abuse during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest News

News

Obed Wild and Scenic River offering homework hotspot for students

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The Obed Wild and Scenic River announced Tuesday it will be offering a free homework hotspot for students who need access to internet from their vehicles.

News

Virginia Chick-Fil-A offering $10 bills in exchange for $10 in coins

Updated: 1 hour ago
One Chick-Fil-A restaurant in Virginia is offering its customers a $10 bill and a coupon for a free entree in exchange for every $10 in coins they bring in.

News

Nashville restaurant closes its doors after 50 years due to COVID-19 losses

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Nashville restaurant, Dairy King, is closing its doors for good due to the impact of the pandemic, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.

News

Contact sports can resume under Lee’s executive order

Updated: 1 hour ago
Governor Bill Lee announced he would be issuing a new executive order during a COVID-19 briefing Tuesday.

News

Gov. Lee releases school guidelines

Updated: 1 hours ago
Governor Bill Lee issued school guidelines for districts to use as they prepare to return amid the COVID-19 pandemic.