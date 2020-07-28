ETSU issues mask mandate

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT/WJHL) - East Tennessee State University has issued a mask mandate for students, staff and visitors.

Officials said in a press release Tuesday that the mandate was effective immediately.

“The policy is effective immediately and requires that face coverings be worn in classrooms and other public spaces as well as in outdoor areas where a physical distance of six feet cannot be maintained between persons.”

CBS affiliate WJHL reported the proposal was approved by ETSU President Dr. Brian Noland and will be in effect until further notice.

Tennessee surpassed 99,000 COVID-19 cases as of July 28.

