FBI agents sent to home of West Tenn. senator

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT/WREG) -- The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed agents were sent to the home of state Senator Katrina Robinson Tuesday.

CBS affiliate WREG reported that the FBI would not confirm why they were at the home, but did say they were not there to conduct a search warrant.

Months ago, WREG reported that agents searched Robinson’s home in Shelby County. FBI agents were also seen taking boxes from The Healthcare Institute, a vocational nursing school Robinson founded in 2015.

Robinson is a Democrat who represents southeast Memphis and Shelby County. She won District 33 in the Tennessee State Senate in 2018.

