Free Soaky Mountain tickets offered to Wilderness at the Smokies guests

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Guests at The Wilderness at the Smokies in Sevierville will be able to visit the Soaky Mountain Water Park for free between August 10 and September 7, according to a release.

According to Pete Tennis, general manager for Wilderness at the Smokies, “Our parent company, who built Soaky Mountain Waterpark, wants for our guests to see first-hand what a great tourist addition this is for the Smoky Mountain region. Guests staying with us during this time can arrive as early as noon on the day of their check-in to enjoy Soaky Mountain Waterpark and stay as long as they want on the day of their check-out. It’s an amazing offer valued at $180, based on a family of four per each day they visit Soaky Mountain Waterpark.”

