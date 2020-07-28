Advertisement

Girl Scouts introduce new empowering badges

The Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians announced 24 new badges to encourage girls to practice ambitious leadership.
New girl scout badges
New girl scout badges(Girl Scouts)
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians announced 24 new badges to encourage girls to practice ambitious leadership.

Some of the new badges include:

  • Entrepreneurship
  • STEM Career Exploration
  • Automotive Engineering
  • Civics

“Now more than ever, it’s critical that we have strong leaders who can make informed decisions that make the world a better, safer place,” said GSCSA CEO Lynne Fugate. “During our current health crisis, the world leaders who have been among the most decisive and effective in addressing the pandemic have been women. With these new badge experiences in STEM, entrepreneurship, and the critically important subject of civics, Girl Scouts is continuing to build the transformational female leaders of today and the future and showing girls the power they have to truly change the world.”

To learn more about The Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians and see a full list of badges click here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Last days to vote for your local animal shelter to receive $10,000

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Harry Sullivan
Invisible Fence is raising awareness this National Pet Loss Prevention Month by donating $10,000 to one lucky animal shelter.

News

Muse Knoxville launches ‘Learning Pods’ in KCS schools

Updated: 1 hour ago
Each pod will implement social distancing, screening protocols and require face coverings whenever possible.

News

Kyrie Irving commits $1.5M to help cover the salaries of WNBA players sitting out this season

Updated: 1 hour ago
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving announced he will help make sure WNBA players can sit out the season without financial struggles.

News

Amazon announces low-cost face shields for front-line workers

Updated: 1 hours ago
Amazon said the shields cost one-third of the price of face shields currently on the market.

Latest News

News

CDC report shows young, previously healthy adults can take longer to recover from COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
According to the study, one in five adults ages 18 to 34 who had milder outpatient COVID-19 symptoms had not returned to their usual health after 14-21 days.

News

Free Soaky Mountain tickets offered to Wilderness at the Smokies guests

Updated: 1 hours ago
Guests at The Wilderness at the Smokies in Sevierville will be able to visit the Soaky Mountain Water Park for free.

News

Child hospitalized after Nashville shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
A child was injured in a Nashville shooting Monday night, according to a report from WTVF.

News

MEDIC to screen all donors for COVID-19 antibodies

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By David Sikes
Starting in August, Medic Regional Blood Center will screen all donors for COVID-19 antibodies in an effort to identify and recruit potential COVID Convalescent Plasma donors.

News

Johnson City man accused of shooting from vehicle with fiance and infant inside

Updated: 3 hours ago
A man was arrested in Johnson City after an alleged road rage incident on I-26 East Monday.

News

Tenn. teachers hold mock funeral procession to protest school reopening

Updated: 3 hours ago
During the protest, participants were heard yelling, “Dead teachers can’t teach. Dead students can’t learn.”