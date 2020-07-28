Girl Scouts introduce new empowering badges

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians announced 24 new badges to encourage girls to practice ambitious leadership.

Some of the new badges include:

Entrepreneurship

STEM Career Exploration

Automotive Engineering

Civics

“Now more than ever, it’s critical that we have strong leaders who can make informed decisions that make the world a better, safer place,” said GSCSA CEO Lynne Fugate. “During our current health crisis, the world leaders who have been among the most decisive and effective in addressing the pandemic have been women. With these new badge experiences in STEM, entrepreneurship, and the critically important subject of civics, Girl Scouts is continuing to build the transformational female leaders of today and the future and showing girls the power they have to truly change the world.”

To learn more about The Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians and see a full list of badges click here.

