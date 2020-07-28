Gov. Beshear orders bars to close, tighter limit on indoor restaurant capacity

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced new steps in the fight against COVID-19 on Monday.

Freestanding bars will close and restaurants can operate at 25 percent capacity inside. Outdoor patio seating can be at 100 percent as long as there’s social distancing.

It comes a day after a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, Dr. Deborah Birx, made a trip to Kentucky. Dr. Birx recommended Kentucky close bars, further limit indoor dining and encourage more widespread mask-wearing outside and inside.

The new restrictions Gov. Beshear announced follow guidelines directly from the White House, so many business owners were prepared.

[Gov. Beshear spoke more about the new restrictions during his Monday news conference]

Places like J. Renders and Zim’s cafe are relying on their patios. They say, so far, people have been eager to sit outside and the staff has been cleaning regularly.

Chef Ouita Michel owns restaurants across the commonwealth. She’s optimistic businesses will get through this round of restrictions. Especially because they’re more prepared now than they were during the first shutdown.

“In March, we didn’t know what the heck to do,” Michel said. “Now, we have online ordering, online pay, curbside delivery. You pop your trunk we put it in for you. We know how to do all of that. We have a little delivery team or we can bring the food right to your house if you need us to.”

Those bar and restaurant owners that we spoke to Monday are asking people to continue following the guidelines: Practice social distancing wear masks and wash your hands so we can bring the case numbers down and businesses can open back up.

Those restrictions will be in place for two weeks and they go into effect Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.