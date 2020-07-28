Gov. Lee releases school guidelines

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Governor Bill Lee issued school guidelines for districts to use as they prepare to return during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lee revealed the guidance during a COVID-19 briefing with media Tuesday evening.

Many districts, such as Knox County and Sevier County, have already laid out reopening plans, including options for virtual enrollment.

The guidelines include:

Health

When to Test & Quarantine

10-Day Sick Window

Anyone testing positive for COVID-19 must isolate themselves at home for 10 days from the onset of their symptoms or 10 days from the date their test was done if they never developed symptoms. Fever must be gone and they must be feeling better for at least 24 hours.

14-Day Quarantine

Anyone who has been within 6 feet of someone who has COVID-19 for 10 minutes or more must quarantine themselves at home for 14 days from the last time they were with that person. These time periods do not change with a doctor’s note or with a negative test.

Contact Tracing

Keeping schools open for in-person instruction depends upon our ability to quickly isolate people who are sick and quarantine their close contacts.

If a child is ill, parents should not send them to school where they could infect others. If a child is diagnosed with COVID-19, parents are asked to assist the Department of Health by contacting the child’s close contacts so those individuals can quarantine at home.

If a parent is notified that their child has been in close contact of someone with COVID-19, please follow the guidelines and quarantine them at home for 14 days.

Lee said he would also issue an executive order that would allow contact sports to resume.

